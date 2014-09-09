iPhone 6 and iWatch launch: We're here

Pocket-lint has arrived at the mysterious white building that Apple will be holding its 9 September press event this evening and we're getting all the more excited about what we are about to see.

Current rumours suggest that it could be the biggest Apple launch event of all time. We're pretty sure that we'll see at least one iPhone 6, with a 4.7-inch screen, but a lot of smart money is being placed on a second 5.5-inch device making its bow too.

And while opinions seem to differ on whether we will finally see Apple's long-awaited smartwatch, the prospectively named iWatch, there's more than enough to be getting on with.

For people not in the market for a new device, Apple will also satisfy their desires with a complete run down of the features iOS 8 will be bringing to their existing iPhones and iPads. Plus, we fully expect to hear more on Yosemite, the new Mac OS X.

So make sure you join us for the duration of the event that starts at 6pm BST. We'll be posting news, reports and hands-ons all evening to ensure you are fully up to speed on the comings and goings of Apple. It promises to be quite a show.

