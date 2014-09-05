Is this the iWatch? Apple developer documents possibly reveal watch design

Apple published developer documents recently that may have revealed what the iWatch looks like, it's claimed.

Apple is expected to launch a smartwatch or wearable device called the iWatch on 9 September. Although many reports have said the iWatch will boast a flexible sapphire screen, tiny sensors, and other things, not much has surfaced about the design or form factor. Until now.

Design firm Punchkick Interactive has shared a developer document from Apple that mentions a "media remote" alongside a symbol that resembles a wearable with a round watchface. It's a rudimentary illustration of course but could still reveal the overall shape of Apple's anticipated iWatch.

The document, published for the first time on 4 September, also shows a symbol for an iPhone, described as a "media source". Apple therefore doesn't mind using its own products as illustrations. We can therefore assume the smartwatch symbol represents a real Apple product that has yet to be unveiled.

There is one problem with this theory though: Apple has apparently used the smartwatch symbol in the past, as noted by Punchkick Interactive, indicating the symbol might just be a simple placeholder. Check out Pocket-lint's round up for more information about what Apple could show off next week.

Apple is widely expected to debut new iPhones at the upcoming event, along with the company's first wearable (likely the iWatch). Pocket-lint will be reporting live from the show floor, with breaking news and analysis.