  Apple iWatch to come in two sizes, with flexible sapphire screen and tiny sensors

With only four days left to go before Apple's special event, major details about the iWatch and next-generation iPhone are beginning to emerge.

The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, both of which have great track records when it comes to Apple rumours, have reported that Apple's first wearable device will be a smartwatch called iWatch. It is expected to debut next week, in two different size options. It boasts a flexible sapphire screen that was also described as a curved organic light-emitting diode screen.

Other features include a mobile payment service (likely due to NFC support) and functions for health and fitness monitoring, mobile computing tasks, and mapping. The reports also claimed Apple's iWatch will launch alongside two larger iPhones. Although prices for the new devices haven't been revealed, the iPhones should launch by the end of the month, with the iWatch landing sometime next year. Recode also claimed the iWatch will launch in early 2015.

Before addressing what the iPhone features, The New York Times said the iWatch uses wireless charging and has high-tech sensors that can track movements, vital signs, and footsteps. The device’s circuit board - comprised of both sensors and chips - is only about the size of a postage stamp, apparently. All of this information came from multiple Apple employees and partners who were not indentified.

The iWatch leverages Apple's HealthKit platform that unveiled earlier this summer as well as Handoff, a new software described as something that'll make it easier for users to share content between Apple devices. It also includes NFC, according to The Wall Street Journal, in order to offer a tap-to-pay service that'll let users pay for goods using stored credit cards. Apple has even partnered with Visa, American Express, and MasterCard on the payments system.

As for the iPhones, they are bigger than previous versions of the iPhone and will be available in two sizes: 4.7 diagonal inches and 5.5 diagonal inches. The larger version will be the more expensive, naturally, and both will have tapered edges much like the latest iPad models. And finally, the iPhones also include NFC. The technology should help users connect or pair iPhones, among other things.

(The image above is a concept.)