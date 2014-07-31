  1. Home
People given a $20 Casio watch and told it’s an Apple iWatch, cue hilarious reactions

|
The Jimmy Kimmel American comedy show gave unsuspected pedestrians a $20 Casio watch with an Apple logo and asked what they thought. The reactions were funny to the point of cringing.

In the lead up to the rumoured release of the Apple iWatch lots of people are talking about the fabled device. To show just how committed to Apple some brand fans are the $20 Casio watch had an Apple insignia stuck on the back and was shown off. Some leading questions about date and time being on display got some funny responses.

Of course these people were on camera so they might have been more likely to go with a nervous agreed response. Still, it's fascinating to see how people find the good in something just so they can keep on believing in Apple.

The real Apple iWatch is expect to be unveiled alongside a new 4.7-inch iPhone 6 and 5.5-inch iPhone Air around September time. It is expected to work primarily via voice controls and will be Apple's attempt to offer smart controls for the home of the future.

The iWatch will be competing against Google's Android Wear devices including the Motorola Moto 360, LG G Watch and Samsung Gear Live.

READ: Apple iWatch pictures: The best leaked photos and concepts in one place

