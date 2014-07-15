  Apple iWatch could come in three different variations, only one with sapphire glass

Apple may release three variations of its iWatch at its expected unveiling this September.

According to Taiwan's Economic Daily, Apple will be releasing two 1.6-inch iWatches and a third 1.8-inch version. Only the large model will feature the super strong sapphire glass display, says the source.

The source of this rumour also confirms that the iWatch is indeed coming in the third quarter of this year. Hopefully it should be announced alongside the iPhone 6 this September. What the difference between the two 1.6-inch models is hasn't been made clear but presumably one will be a more affordable version.

The 1.8-inch iWatch, which should feature a sapphire glass screen, is said to pave the way for the larger 5.5-inch iPhone Air. The iPhone Air is expected to be delayed until 2015 thanks to issues with manufacturing a screen and battery of that size.

The displays on Apple's new devices are also reportedly going to use new touch sensors. This should mean thinner devices, with sapphire glass, while remaining super sensitive.

The same source is also claiming that Apple will be unveiling a larger iPad Air with 12.9-inch screen in 2014. Perhaps all the devices will be announced at once later this year.

