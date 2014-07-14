  Apple iWatch concept video shows iPod-like design

The Apple iWatch is almost certainly going to be unveiled this year but what it will look like is still in debate. This concept video shows off an iPod-like design with interesting wireless charging bay.

The video, created by Set Solution, shows the iWatch featuring an oblong screen with plastic strap. It also points out the iWatch will have wireless charging that works with the box the device comes in.

The concept shows a MagSafe connector that plugs into the "PowerCase" which allows the watch to wirelessly charge once it's dropped in. A clever idea but we can't imagine MagSafe being needed on a device with this little power consumption. Although perhaps a smaller adapter could work with MagSafe too, it certainty looks convenient.

The iWatch is expected to come with a premium design, according to rumours, and may also feature a round faced version if lead designer Jony Ive's love for classic watches is anything to go by.

Apple's iWatch is up against competition from Google's Android Wear devices. The LG G Watch and Samsung Gear Live are already out with Motorola's round Moto 360 due later in the year. This round watch, which looks amazing, will probably be the competition Apple has it's reticules fixed on.

We hope to see the iWatch unveiled alongside the iPhone 6 around September time.

