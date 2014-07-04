  This is the best confirmation of the 'Swiss made' Apple iWatch yet

Until now most of the news about Apple's iWatch has been rumour from the manufacturing level. Now a Swiss watch director has said, quite directly, that Apple poached his staff to work on the iWatch.

Apple has hired the sales director of luxury Swiss watchmaker TAG Heuer. Jean-Claude Biver, head of LVMH which owns TAG Heuer, Hublot and Zenith told CNBC that his "sales director took a contract from Apple to launch the iWatch".

Rumour has it that Apple wants to launch the iWatch with "Swiss made" on the device to enhance it's portrayed value. Until now Apple has struggled to poach a number of high-end Swiss watch makers, according to analysts.

Senior luxury goods analyst at Bernstein, Mario Ortelli, explained: "If you are a luxury producer and you cooperate with Apple, you have got a dilution. The Swiss watchmakers do not want to create a device like the iPhone, the iPhone is designed in California and assembled in China – so they don't want to dilute the value of the Swiss name."

Apple's iWatch is expected to offer voice controls for the recently announced HomeKit for iOS 8 as well as multiple sensors for HealthKit. The iWatch is expected to be unveiled in September along with the iPhone 6 running iOS 8.

