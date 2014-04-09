  Apple iWatch tipped for Q3 2014 release date, alongside the iPhone 6?

Apple is planning to launch the iWatch in Q3 2014, states a new report. Suppliers Quanta Computer, TPK and Richtek are said to have been given orders to manufacturer specific parts for the device, which will see the Cupertino company enter the wearables market in a big way.

The claims come from Taiwan's Economic Daily News, which has made wild and not-so wild allegations about Apple in the past. But the reason this one stands out a little more is that the suppliers mentioned are all located in Taiwan - EDN's homeland - and have been linked with the iWatch before.

The paper says that Quanta Computer will handle manufacture of the smartwatch itself, while Richtek will supply the chipsets and TPK the touchpanel sapphire glass screens.

Considering that it is aiming directly at Samsung's Gear family of smart devices, it's perhaps surprising that DigiTimes claims that the processor and production of the iWatch will be handled by the Korean rival.

Apple is alleged to have asked suppliers to deliver products by August.

A Q3 release schedule would put the iWatch in the same launch windows as the iPhone 6, considering that traditionally hits September. Perhaps we'll see a dual launch event this year.

Or perhaps it's all a load of bobbins. But where's the fun in that?