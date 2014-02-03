  Apple reportedly testing wireless charging, curved display for iWatch

Apple doesn't want you to just plug in the iWatch through a Lightning cable - that's so 2013. The Cupertino-based technology company is looking into induction charging for its upcoming smartwatch product, according to the New York Times.

The wireless charging being tested is through magnetic induction, similar to the charging feature found on the Nexus 5 and several Nokia smartphones. The handsets sit on a charging plate, and an electrical current creates a magnetic field boosting voltage into the handsets. If the iWatch wireless charging actually came to market, it would allow customers to quickly lay down the smartwatch without worrying about cords.

Apple is also testing futuristic options like solar and movement-based charging, according to the publication. Given how new and untested in the real world both technologies are, it may be several years off before reaching market. The New York Times further adds the iWatch will feature a curved display.

The iWatch has been an elusive product in the rumour-mill for many years, as analysts and reports have wrongly pegged its release several times. Reports have indicated that in the past Apple ran into battery issues with its iWatch product, causing delays, but that it will finally launch in late-2014.

9to5mac reported over the weekend that the iWatch will feature fitness sensors and be heavily integrated with iOS 8 to track customers' health. Speaking on a year-end conference call with investors in 2013, Apple CEO Tim Cook hinted at new product categories during 2014, and it's believed to be the elusive iWatch.

Neither the New York Times nor 9to5mac offers details about the iWatch's specific design. Previous rumours have said the Cupertino company has been testing different sizes of OLED displays. It was thought this was to find out the perfect size through testing on prototypes, but a November report from the Korea Herald said both 1.3-inch and 1.7-inch OLED panels were to be utilised to offer different size choices.