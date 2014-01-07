  Apple reportedly facing manufacturing issues with iWatch

Apple is having issues building its long-awaited smartwatch, according to The Information. Screen technology, battery problems and bumps in manufacturing are said to be delaying wearable device, at a time when almost every other technology company on the market has released its own fitness tracker or smartwatch.

According to the report, the battery problems come by way of the screen, from which we conclude the screen might be sucking too much power. It's suggested that Apple has a sizeable team on the case to get its smartwatch to market, including ex-Nike design director Ben Shaffer who worked on the original Nike FuelBand.

It hasn't been suggested how the manufacturing issues have impacted the shipping date for the smartwatch, which is believed to be coming this year. Speaking on a year-end conference call with investors in 2013, Apple CEO Tim Cook hinted at new product categories during 2014. Industry analysts and pundits have long pegged the smartwatch, or possibly a television, as the device to be released. It's not clear if manufacturing issues have pushed the launch beyond this year.

It's entirely possible that Apple originally planned to release the smartwatch in 2013, but couldn't because of the issues. The Information says the company called off production with a supplier at the end of the year. Furthermore, Bloomberg reported in March 2013 that the smartwatch product was launching during 2013, and is being lead by chief designer Jonathan Ive with 100 engineers put to the task.

Previous rumours have said that the Cupertino company has been testing different sizes of OLED displays for potential use in its first iOS smartwatch. It was thought that this was to find out the perfect size through testing on prototypes, but a November report from the Korea Herald said both 1.3-inch and 1.7-inch OLED panels were to be utilised to offer different size choices.