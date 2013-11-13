  Apple iWatch rumoured to be coming in different men's and women's sizes

Recent tittle tattle on the much-rumoured Apple smartwatch had died down a touch of late, perhaps because it hasn't made any sort of appearance this year, even though the company has held two major press events in the past couple of months. But you can't hold a good story down and some new speculation has emerged.

The Apple iWatch, it is now said, will come in different sizes in order to cater for men and women.

Previous rumours have said that the Cupertino company has been testing different sizes of OLED displays for potential use in its first iOS smartwatch. But it was thought that this was to find out the perfect size through testing on prototypes, but the latest report from the Korea Herald states that both 1.3-inch and 1.7-inch OLED panels are to be utilised to offer different size choices.

The revelation came from David Hsieh, president of the greater China market at DisplaySearch, who cited Apple sources during a conference speech in Taiwan.

Another company official claimed that Apple has put aside any plans for the also much-mooted iTV project, focusing instead on the wearable computing market for the time being.

This last part makes sense, but like with all Apple speculation must be taken with a pinch of salt.