  Apple curved glass smartwatch being worked on within Cupertino's walls

We've heard plenty of rumours over the years that Apple is working on an "iWatch" to offer an accessory to connect with iOS devices and take on current watches such as the Pebble. Now, a reputable newspaper once again claims Apple is in the process of developing it.

Nick Bilton of the New York Times reports that the folks in Cupertino are experimenting with a new wristwatch made of curved glass. It is said to operate on iOS and "stand apart from competitors based on the company’s understanding of how such glass can curve around the human body”.

This is nowhere close to the first time we've heard details for the iWatch. Late last year, Chinese website TGBus reported from sources within the supply chain that the watch would feature an Intel chip inside, a 1.5-inch OLED RiTdisplay, and hook up with the iPhone and iPad. According to the publication, it will come in the first half of 2013.

If Apple released its own smartwatch, it would mean a huge step for this field. Small companies like Pebble, Casio and even Sony have released smartwatches with some pretty cool features but if a company like Apple or Google, with their infinite component sources, stepped in it could be a big deal.

Last this week, Apple's 66th employee Bruce Tognazzini theorised about the iWatch. Perhaps the most interesting point was that the iWatch could feature an NFC chip linked to Passbook on the iPhone.

The unofficial mock-ups and theorisation we've seen remind us a lot of the sixth-generation iPod nano, touchscreen and all. Past generations of the iPod nano resembled a watch a bit, but the iWatch seems to take the Nano one step further.

The latest report doesn't offer a timeline for the watch's release.

UPDATE: The Wall Street Journal chimes in with similar news, with further word that Apple has been in talks with manufacturing partner Foxconn to work on technology beyond the handset and tablet.