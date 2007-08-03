  Timex iControl watch doubles as iPod remote

Timex has teamed up with Apple to unveil the iControl watch, a sports watch that also serves as a wireless operating device for Apple’s iPod.

The new timer can also remotely control Apple’s iPhone when the phone is in airplane mode.

The newest addition of Timex’s Ironman collection, the iControl wirelessly syncs with a user’s iPod for music control during any activity so you don’t have to fumble around with your player on a run.

The iControl sports functionality of the Timex Ironman watch and boasts full iPod controls such as Play/Pause, Volume Up/Down, Track Forward/Back, a 50-lap memory recall chronograph, best lap and average lap times, multi-mode countdown timer, two interval timers for speed and endurance training, three customisable alarms for daily, weekday and weekend settings, and a 3-year battery life.

The watch will be available in gray and black, as well as pink, blue, orange and green. iControl retails for $125.00 in the US.

A UK price or release date has not yet been announced for the UK, however Timex has confirmed to Pocket-lint that it is heading to our shores shortly.