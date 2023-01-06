Citizen has announced an updated version of its CZ Smart wearable, this time claiming that it will get even smarter the more people wear it.

Citizen has announced an updated version of its CZ Smart wearable, this time claiming that it will get even smarter the more people wear it.

Building on the previous CZ Smart, Citizen says that the new version is capable of learning and anticipating patterns of fatigue and alertness in an attempt to give wearers more useful data about their bodies and mental wellbeing.

That's all made possible by integrating research pioneered by NASA's Ames Research Center with AI built in partnership with IBM and the result is a CZ Smart YouQ app that's capable of keeping tabs on the wearer's health. That'll include real-time biofeedback, Citizen says, while the app will also learn and understand the wearer's chronotype. That's when someone prefers to sleep and wake up, apparently.

All of that is to say that this new watch will keep track of how tired the wearer is and let them know so that you can work on building better habits to try and reduce fatigue and increase alertness over time. The theory is that by giving people more data they can make informed decisions.

As for the physical watch, it's a 41mm affair that has a 1.3-inch AMOLED screen and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear4100+ chip with 8GB of storage. Citizen says wearers can expect more than 24 hours of battery life with a full charge taking just 40 minutes. A full suite of sensors is included, with a gyroscope, altimeter, barometer, accelerometer, heart rate sensor, SP02, and ambient light sensor all present and correct.

Pricing starts at $350 when the new CZ Smart goes on sale in the United States in March. International availability and pricing hasn't been made public as yet, unfortunately.

SQUIRREL_12865013