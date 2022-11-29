(Pocket-lint) - Fashion brand Diesel has launched a new version of its Griffed smartwatch, its sixth generation edition.

The Diesel Giffed Gen 6 watch adopts the latest version of Google's operating system - Wear OS 3 - and a new companion app for Android and iOS that offers a "richer experience" over the last. This includes customisation of watch faces, the viewing of health and wellness data, and smart battery mode selection.

The new smartwatch also offers faster charging over the previous model - up to two times faster. It now takes just 30 minutes to get to 80 per cent charge.

Inside, the Griffed Gen 6 is powered by the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platform. It has sensors to measyre SpO2 - blood oxygen levels - and heart rate. You can view sleep quality too, after wearing it overnight.

Amazon's Alexa voice assistant is supported, as well as Spotify and YouTube Music. There's also customisable dials to access quick settings and the watch face. And, it can be used for contactless payments through Google Wallet.

Bluetooth 5 LE, Wi-Fi, GPS, and NFC SE are all on board.

The Diesel Griffed Gen 6 watch is available now in different bezel and strap options, including silver/black and gunmetal/black. It's priced at £329 in the UK, $350 in the US.

Writing by Rik Henderson.