COROS announces APEX 2 and APEX 2 Pro watches to rival Garmin

(Pocket-lint) - COROS has announced not one, but two different watches dubbed APEX 2 and APEX 2 Pro as it seeks to compete with Garmin and similar brands.

COROS is a brand that has built itself to the point of being able to stand up to more established names, and with the APEX 2 and APEX 2 Pro it's building on its previous success. Both watches are similar in their appearance, and both feature touchscreen controls. But there are a couple of key differences between the two of them.

Starting with the APEX 2, the 1.2-inch display is coated in sapphire crystal glass to keep it safe and sound. There's also 50-meter water resistance and a new heart rate sensor built in, while ECG and HRV reports are included. Hikers will also enjoy the global landscape and topographical mapping, too. Color options include black, grey, and coral.

The APEX 2 Pro features much the same, with the colors being green, black, and grey in this instance. There's the same screen and sapphire crystal display, but now it's slightly larger at 1.3 inches and has a slightly higher resolution. There's also 50-meter water resistance and all the mapping you could need.

Where things get more interesting for the Pro model is what differs between the two models. It also benefits from more on-board memory — 32GB compared to the 8GB of the standard APEX 2. The Pro model also gains dual-frequency satellite connectivity, just like the Apple Watch Ultra as well.

Both models promise decent battery life, with the Apex 2 coming in at 45 hours and the Apex 2 Pro promising 75 hours in standard GPS mode.

It all sounds pretty promising, with the APEX 2 going on sale for $399 / £419 / €‎479 and the APEX 2 Pro setting buyers back $499 / £499 / €‎579. You can pre-order yours right now, with delivery expected to take a couple of weeks or so. Additional bands will also be available for both watches, and they'll be interchangeable between the two models, too.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.