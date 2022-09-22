(Pocket-lint) - Metal Gear and Death Stranding creator, Hideo Kojima, is collaborating with NASA on an analogue wristwatch that is both cool and uber geeky in equal measure.

Called Space Ludens, after the character that appears in the Kojima Productions logo, the timepiece is made by Anicorn Watches and features design elements from his iconic space suit.

It also sports the NASA logo on the face, along with Kojima's slogan engraved on the bezel: "From Sapiens to Ludens," it says.

On the rear, you'll find a further engraving of the Kojima Productions motif and what seems to be a unique issue number.

Pricing and other details are yet to be revealed, with an official unveiling and order period starting on 27 September 2022. However, Anicorn has announced that the watch will be available in limited numbers.

There will be 500 Space Ludens Limited Edition watches available, plus 100 pieces that will come with a Ludens Mask Rare Edition replica. The replica is a wearable collectible that looks very similar to the black skull mask worn by Die-Hardman in Death Stranding.

Other limited edition collectibles, such as a T-shirt, will also be available.

We'll bring you more information as and when we find out.

Writing by Rik Henderson.