(Pocket-lint) - Amazfit has unveiled a new range of smart, affordable fitness trackers equipped with advanced tracking abilities at IFA 2022.

With the new sports tracking and all-day health tracking abilities, the company is attempting to compete with the likes of the Huawei Watch and Fitbit with its GTR 4 and GTS 4 models.

-

Amazfit GTR 4 (the round model) and GTS 4 (square) both feature what Amazfit calls the BioTracker 4.0 optical sensor, offering improved HR tracking over the previous models, while the upgraded GPS means more accurate route tracking too.

The new GPS antenna includes dual-band support, as well as compatibility with five satellite systems, and will support six in the future following a software update.

As you'd expect from a modern fitness tracking device, you get the usual 24/7 heart rate monitoring, as well as bloody oxygen saturation and stress measuring. What's more, the watches have a one-tap system to measure all those metrics at once.

You can track up more than 150 different sports from these two watches, as well as launch the Alexa voice assistant right on your wrist.

As for battery life, you'll get about two weeks on the GTR 4 and one week with the GTS 4.

GTS 4 will come in three colours: Superspeed Black, Vintage Brown Leather and Racetrack grey, each with a different strap material.

Similarly, the GTS 4 will be available in four colours: Infinite Black, Misty White, Autumn Brown and Rosebud Pink. Both models will be avaulable from 12 September in Germany for €199, with a wider rollout from 16 September.

How technology, art, and timelessness come together on the face of the new Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro By Pocket-lint Promotion · 5 July 2022 This is a watch that brings together all of what makes Huawei so impressive.

Joining them is the €99 GTS 4 Mini, a smaller, even more affordable version of the GTS 4.

It has a 1.65-inch square display, 15 days battery life and will come in Black, Flamingo Pink, Mint Blue and Moonlight White.

Writing by Cam Bunton.