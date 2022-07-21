Mobvoi teases Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 powered TicWatch

(Pocket-lint) - Mobvoi has officially teased its next flagship TicWatch, confirming what we already knew to be true: it will be powered by the latest Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 platform.

Of course, Qualcomm itself was the first company to announce that Mobvoi would be its first partner to launch a W5+ powered watch, stating that a device would launch a little later this year.

Now Mobvoi itself is getting in on the action, bringing all the advantages of the W5+ Gen 1 chipset to the fore in a statement which says that it will "offer enhanced battery life on a single charge" and that the new platform will enable the company to deliver "a smartwatch with ultra-fast performance and connectivity."

This is all down to the new W5+ design which uses a powerful primary quad-core CPU, and an always-on co-processor which handles more of the all-day tasks than before, allowing the more battery intensive cores to shut down for a lot of the time you're wearing the watch.

This is according to reports from several sites, including 9to5Google and GSMArena. We've contacted Mobvoi for a statement, and will update this piece when we hear back.

Mobvoi hasn't said hat the watch will be called, or which exact version of Wear OS will be onboard, but it is expected to run a version of Wear OS 3 and feature all the hallmarks of a flagship smartwatch.

That means long battery life, NFC payments, IP68 water resistance and an improved premium design. This was all rumoured relatively recently, right before Qualcomm officially announced the new Wear platform.

What is unknown - for now - is the exactly launch date for the next TicWatch, but it's likely to be at some point in the next couple of months.

Writing by Cam Bunton.