(Pocket-lint) - Montblanc has launched a new watch to add to its existing portfolio of Summit-branded smartwatches, and this one is potentially quite exciting, if only because it's finally another watch that runs Google's latest Wear OS 3.0 software.

In a press release, the company announced that this luxury smartwatch "is powered with the latest version of Wear OS by Google", making it only the second watch to be powered by the software after the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

We are - of course - still waiting for the software to land on Fossil's latest models, and for the Google Pixel Watch which was teased earlier this year during the company's I/O keynote.

As you'd expect from Montblanc, the watch features very high quality design details and materials. Each version of the watch comes with a hand-crafted titanium watch case, which comes in three different colour options: black, silver or black and silver contrasted. They also each ship with both leather and rubber straps.

Depending on which model you buy, you'll either get a black calf leather strap and blue rubber strap, black calf leather and black rubber or 'Montblanc Extreme 3.0 British Green' and black rubber strap.

In a nod to its history Montblanc has loaded the watches with highly detailed watch faces designed to look like its classic mechanical watches, like the Geosphere and Boheme.

There's not a lot of detail in terms of tech specs, sadly, but we do know that the watch is powered by the Snapdragon 4100+ wearable processor, and is capable of measuring all-day heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, daily steps and sleep phases. You can even use it to track a number of different workouts.

The Montblanc Summit 3 will be available to buy from 15 July for the hefty sum of €1,250, making it considerably more expensive than the usual Wear OS watches.

