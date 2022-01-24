This new smartwatch for your health rights the wrongs of wrist raising

(Pocket-lint) - Most existing smartwatches promote themselves as a “smartphone for your wrist.” That might sound like an impressive statement, but it also captures the problem with most existing smartwatches. Overloaded with a wide range of features, most smartwatch brands are incredibly inconvenient and fail to provide the essential information that users need at a glance, or make it too complicated to swipe through to what you're looking for.

Amazfit, one of the world’s leading brands for smart wearable devices, is paving the way for the next generation of smartwatches. Driven by user observations and complaints, the Amazfit team has released a series of smartwatches that marry the simplicity of traditional watches with the intelligence of smartwatches. Instead of producing “smartphones for your wrist,” it's producing “smartwatches for your health,” powered by its native Zepp Operating System (OS).

Amazfit has released a wide range of smartwatches emphasizing health metrics and simplicity, including the GTR 3 and GTS 3 series. We provide an overview of its latest GTR 3 Pro.

Most smartwatch brands focus on producing watches carrying the same level of functionality as phones - that’s a mistake. Smartphones must pack a wide range of features and functions, allowing you to handle a wide range of tasks with simplicity. But smartwatches need to promote simplicity.

When you look at your wrist, you can’t be expected to flip through several options and screens before locating the information you need. You want to look at your screen once and know exactly what you need, whether that’s your health information, steps, stress level, time, or whatever.

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro has been designed for simplicity and user-friendliness. It’s a “smartwatch for your health”, and just a single tap can let you measure four significant health metrics - heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, stress levels, and breathing. This means a tap is all it takes to access the health information you need, especially while working out.

One-tap measurement is one of the biggest innovations in the GTR 3 and GTS 3 series smartwatches. This feature’s primary goal is to give users the most direct and simplest path to accessing essential features. You don’t need to perform the same operations and scroll through multiple screens every day. Simply tap the screen, and your health metrics are immediately visible.

Most smartwatch brands rely exclusively on touch capabilities. Most people are comfortable using touchscreens, but the lack of other options can be a problem. Smartwatches are extremely popular amongst people engaging in sports and exercise, activities that lead to perspiration, which can make touchscreens unresponsive.

If you’re a fitness enthusiast, you might have come across this problem. You’re in the middle of a run and need to access your heart rate. You activate your smartwatch and try scrolling to the relevant menu, but the perspiration on your fingers won’t let you use the watch. That can be frustrating because it actively interferes with your exercise.

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro watch interface can be customized with all the essential health markers available at a glance, so there's no need to swipe around. But if you need to access other information, such as your messages, you have two options - touch or twist.

You can access all necessary information with a simple swipe or tap of the HD AMOLED display screen. The crown navigator resembles the winding stem of a traditional watch, aesthetically bringing the smartwatch closer to traditional designs. You can rotate the crown to flick through to access the necessary information.

Whether you’re on a marathon, lifting weights, or walking in the rain, you can access all key health metrics and messages with the utmost simplicity.

Instead of transferring a smartphone OS into the watch, the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro is powered by an OS that’s optimized for smart wearable devices, the Zepp Operating System (OS).

Amazfit smartwatches can automatically recognize eight sports categories, once you opt into the setting - outdoor running, indoor walking, walking, treadmill, outdoor cycling, rowing machine, elliptical, and pool swimming.

The Zepp OS can record your fitness data even if you forget to activate the sport. You don’t have to manually activate the activity or stop what you’re doing; the device will automatically track your vitals and behaviour.

Furthermore, GTR 3 Pro supports a next-generation GPS system, which can track your routines in the densest areas with buildings and trees. The results are completely accurate and precise. Amazfit’s range of smartwatches, including the GTR 3 and GTS 3 series, is primed and designed for health and convenience. The latest series bridges the gap between traditional and smartwatches, bringing the simplicity and convenience of the former and the functionality of the latter, all while offering the broadest range of health and sports markers available.

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro has a 1.45-inch tempered glass screen that reaches 331 PPI, thus remaining visible under bright sunlight. Furthermore, the 70.6% screen-to-body ratio is the highest available amongst round smartwatches, allowing you to view a wide range of details and information, such as your calendars and reminders.

If you’re like most people, you probably don’t like the idea of having yet another device that needs constant charging. Amazfit GTR 3 Pro has been designed for ultimate endurance - it runs for up to 12 days on a single full charge with typical usage, but you can also make it last for up to 30 days on battery saver mode.

The Amazfit GTR 3 and GTS 3 series work across all Android and iOS devices. Furthermore, they’re also compatible with many major health platforms, including Apple Health, Google Fit, Strava, and Relive.

If you’re looking for a smartwatch to support your fitness goals, Amazfit GTR 3 Pro is certainly worth checking out.

