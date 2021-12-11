Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Smartwatches
  3. Smartwatch news

Is this Louis Vuitton's next watch? Tambour Horizon Light Up leaks out

Author image, US contributing editor · ·
Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
Hypebeast Is this Louis Vuitton's next watch? Tambour Horizon Light Up leaks out

- Might debut in January 2022

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - It looks like Louis Vuitton is planning to introduce a new addition to its Tambour Horizon Connected Watch range.

According to Gadgets and Wearables, Louis Vuitton's next smartwatch is about to launch. Called the Tambour Horizon Light Up, the luxury timepiece reportedly features a set of 24 LED lights and comes with its own customised operating system, rather than Wear OS. One interesting tidbit about that proprietary OS: It's "made for iPhone" and is also compatible with Android and HarmonyOS.

Other than that, details are slim. All that’s been reported so far is the watch is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4100 processor and packs 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. It has an always-on touchscreen constructed of curved sapphire glass, and it displays a swipe-based UI. So, swiping brings up notifications, metrics, settings, and a "My Travel" screen that stores plans and boarding passes.

Other features reportedly include customisable watch face options and basic health tracking. 

Best Apple Watch apps 2021: 43 apps to download that actually do something
Best Apple Watch apps 2021: 43 apps to download that actually do something By Britta O'Boyle ·

As first reported in Hypebeast (the article page now redirects), the watch is due to launch in a few weeks, ahead of CES 2022 on 7 January. Pocket-lint has contacted Louis Vuitton and its parent company LVMH for a comment. We will report back if further details are announced.

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Originally published on 11 December 2021.
Recommended for you
Is this Louis Vuitton's next watch? Tambour Horizon Light Up leaks out
Is this Louis Vuitton's next watch? Tambour Horizon Light Up leaks out By Maggie Tillman ·
How to set up Cardio Fitness Levels with your Apple Watch and iPhone
How to set up Cardio Fitness Levels with your Apple Watch and iPhone By Maggie Tillman ·
Best Apple Watch charging stands 2021: Lead the charge with these tried and tested docks
Best Apple Watch charging stands 2021: Lead the charge with these tried and tested docks By Conor Allison ·