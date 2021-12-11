(Pocket-lint) - It looks like Louis Vuitton is planning to introduce a new addition to its Tambour Horizon Connected Watch range.

According to Gadgets and Wearables, Louis Vuitton's next smartwatch is about to launch. Called the Tambour Horizon Light Up, the luxury timepiece reportedly features a set of 24 LED lights and comes with its own customised operating system, rather than Wear OS. One interesting tidbit about that proprietary OS: It's "made for iPhone" and is also compatible with Android and HarmonyOS.

Other than that, details are slim. All that’s been reported so far is the watch is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4100 processor and packs 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. It has an always-on touchscreen constructed of curved sapphire glass, and it displays a swipe-based UI. So, swiping brings up notifications, metrics, settings, and a "My Travel" screen that stores plans and boarding passes.

Other features reportedly include customisable watch face options and basic health tracking.

As first reported in Hypebeast (the article page now redirects), the watch is due to launch in a few weeks, ahead of CES 2022 on 7 January. Pocket-lint has contacted Louis Vuitton and its parent company LVMH for a comment. We will report back if further details are announced.