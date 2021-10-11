Amazfit's GT series gets refreshed with GTR 3, GTR 3 Pro and GTS 3 smartwatches

(Pocket-lint) - Amazfit has refreshed its smartwatch lineup in the form of the GTR 3 and GTS 3, along with the premium GTR 3 Pro, which is the new flagship in its lineup. All can offer improved specs and performance over the models they're iterating on.

The GTR 3 and GTS 3 offer the same specs in different styles - the former in a round watchface that you can see above this article, while the latter has a more digital-looking squared-off design, pictured below.

You get a physical crown on all three versions, for navigating around apps and menus, which will be familiar to anyone who's used an Apple Watch in recent years, and haptic feedback ensures that it all feels nice and snappy.

There's also a new operating system at play - Zepp OS, which overhauls the user experience a fair bit with new apps and 24-hour health monitoring. Transitions and animations have gotten way smoother across the board, too, according to Amazfit, and comparison footage certainly underlined this.

All models also have always-on displays, which can fade out certain elements of your chosen home screen to ensure that you have key metrics at a glance, including the time but also other variables you might be tracking.

They've also all got SpO2 monitoring, and in fact can do a whole host of tests in one tap, letting you check out your oxygenation, heart rate, stress levels and more just by checking in on your wrist.

Moving to the GTR 3 Pro, though, Amazfit has packed in some solid upgrades. It has an ultra-HD AMOLED display that cranks out 331 ppi of pinpoint resolution, and at 1.45 inches it's pretty sizeable (the standard GTR 3 is smaller at 1.39 inches), with a 70.59 percent screen-to-body ratio.

All three watches should be available later today, with the GTR 3 and GTS 3 both starting at €149.99/$179.99, while the GTR 3 Pro comes in at €199.99/$229.99.