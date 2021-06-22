(Pocket-lint) - Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, and those aiming to pick up a top Wear OS smartwatch during the sales event are in luck - the TicWatch Pro 3 has been given a dramatic discount.

The smartwatch is available on both sides of the pond at its lowest ever price, allowing shoppers a rare opportunity to pick up the most powerful watch running Google's software on the cheap.

At Amazon US, the TicWatch Pro 3 (GPS model) is currently available for $197.99, having been reduced from $299.

This represents the first time it's dipped below the $200 mark since releasing in late 2020. In fact, its previous low was during the odd Amazon Lightning Deal, when it would reach around $250, so this is a significant leap from there.

It's a similar story at Amazon UK, where both the GPS and LTE models have been given Prime Day deals.

The TicWatch Pro 3 (GPS model) is on sale for £195.36, a £94.63 reduction on its typical asking price of £289.99.

The LTE version of the Pro 3, as we say, is also available - its price currently rests at £230.99, reduced from £329.99.

Since Prime Day savings end today, 22 June, it's important to stress that these prices are very time-limited. As ever, stock levels are also unknown, and could also play a factor in how long these savings stick around.

As we've already alluded to, the TicWatch Pro 3 is an absolute steal at this price, given its place in the Wear OS stable.

It features Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 4100 under the hood - one of only two smartwatches to do so - which helps power the refreshed UI. This helps provide three days of full use, with the option of 45 days in a stripped-back mode.

The only concern we have in recommending this device is the current uncertainty regarding which Wear OS devices will receive the update when Google merges its operating system with Samsung.

If ever there was to be a watch compatible, it's this one, since it's both powerful and released recently, but it's too difficult to know for sure at this time.

So, if that's a risk you don't want to take, perhaps consider the Apple Watch deals currently live for Amazon Prime Day.

Writing by Conor Allison.