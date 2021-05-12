(Pocket-lint) - Hublot has announced a luxury Wear OS-powered smartwatch ahead of the UEFA European Football 2020 Championship.

Called the Hublot Big Bang e UEFA Euro 2020, it's part of the Big Bang e lineup, but it's limited edition, includes an NFT for the first 200 buyers, and features a bezel adorned with the flags of the 12 host nations for the tournament. Keep in mind UEFA Euro 2020 was postponed due to the pandemic, and because of restrictions and venue changes, not all the nations will be represented.

Elsewhere, it has the same Big Bang e aesthetic. There is a 42mm case in Black Magic, a 1.2-inch 390×390 pixel AMOLED display coated in sapphire crystal, and a push-button on the rotary crown that activates functions. In terms of hardware, it packs an outdated Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal memory, and a 300mAh battery that takes 2.5 hours to fully charge.

Since it's limited edition, there will only be 1,000 units available. As for the nun-fungible token, it will contain an excerpt from the Hublot Fusion Podcast.

Best smartwatch 2021 rated: Top smartwatches available to buy today By Britta O'Boyle · 22 January 2021 A round up of the best smartwatches available to buy today, covering various platforms from Wear OS to watchOS and numerous styles.

To see how the $5,800 Hublot Big Bang e UEFA Euro 2020 will compare to other watches available, check out our round-up of the top wristwear here.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.