(Pocket-lint) - A fresh leak has provided detailed renders and specs for Amazfit's outdoor-ready T-Rex Pro, suggesting that a launch could be imminent for the smartwatch.

The information comes courtesy of 91Mobiles, showing off the complete design of the rugged sports watch, as well as the full spec sheet.

The chunky design remains very closely linked to the original watch. Four screws still appear in the bezel, and four buttons are still on the edge of the case.

According to the leaked specs, the T-Rex Pro comes in at the same whopping 47.7mm x 47.7mm x 13.5mm as the original, and will weigh 59.4 grams. It'll also feature an identical 1.3-inch AMOLED display as its predecessor, with Corning Gorilla Glass covering the front, too.

The only discernable difference is with the finishes, as grey, green and black colour variations all appear in line to feature. That could mean no jazzy camo version, as we saw with its predecessor.

Instead of a big design departure, this new Pro model appears to focus on some tweaks to the internals.

The most notable is the upgraded water resistance, with the Pro allegedly bumping the 5ATM rating of the original to 10ATM. This means that it'll now be able to withstand submerged depths of up to 100 metres, rather than - you guessed it - 50 metres.

The heart rate sensor will also see some changes, appearing to pack in a second-gen BioTracker PPG sensor - one that supports SpO2 tracking, and also features on the new Amazfit GTS 2 and GTR 2.

What's not clear yet is just how efficient the 390mAh battery will be, with the leak suggesting changes to the operating system, GPS standards and, as mentioned, the heart rate monitor.

This could mean we get roughly the same battery output as the original - 20 days in 'Daily' use, or 40 hours of continuous tracking with GPS and heart rate monitoring turned on - or it could be boosted or dragged down by the software changes.

Right now, that's the biggest question left unanswered by this sizeable leak. Aside, of course, from the price point and release date for the new watch.

We don't expect the cost to change too much from the original tag of £109/£139, but we're sure to find out soon enough. It's unlikely to see this much information leak out unless we're close to the announcement date, so stay tuned.

