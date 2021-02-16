(Pocket-lint) - Hublot has unveiled a limited edition version of its Big Bang e connected smartwatch, celebrating its partnership with the Premier League.

The luxury Swiss watch brand, who took over as the league's official timekeeper back in September, is no stranger to these special editions, also releasing a Champions League-themed device last year and a World Cup watch for referees back in 2018.

Its latest tie-in sees the Big Bang e connected smartwatch feature a purple strap, the colour synonymous with the Premier League, and a restyled dial. Only 200 devices will be up for grabs in this limited run, with the edition available for £4,300 / $5,200.

However, while the design tweaks are what makes this watch unique, it's the dedicated app that really helps bring it to life. A 'Hublot Loves Football Premier League' app will come pre-installed on the Wear OS device, giving users live alerts directly to their wrist.

The animated notifications will alert users 15 minutes before a game starts, with Match Mode also providing buzzes for goals, penalties, substitutions, cards and time added on. Team lineups and VAR decisions are also shown through the app, with a countdown present after the game to let users know when the next game is starting, too.

Handily, if there are games being played at the same time, users are able to switch between them with a simple tap on the screen.

In terms of specs, this is pretty much an identical package to Hublot's Big Bang e connected smartwatch, as you might expect.

That means there's room for Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 3100, 1GB RAM and 8GB of storage. The watchmaker also claims the battery is also to last a day (300mAh), while the round display has a 390 x 390 resolution.

Interestingly, as has occurred before with Hublot's football-focused editions, referees of the competition will also receive a non-commercial, lighter model to aid officiating - one that includes goal-line technology.

Writing by Conor Allison.