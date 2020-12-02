(Pocket-lint) - Smart home company Wyze, which makes affordable security cameras and other smart devices, has announced its first smartwatch.

Called Wyze Watch, it'll be available in 44mm and 47mm sizes in the US from February 2021. It’s priced super inexpensively, much like other Wyze products, costing just $20 at launch. Keep in mind Wyze released its first fitness tracker, the Wyze Band, for about $25 last February.

Wyze Watch features blood oxygen monitoring, heart rate tracking, activity and sleep tracking, and integration with Google Fit and Apple Health. It has am IP68 water and dust resistance rating and a nine-day battery life. It will also integrate with Wyze’s other devices. Wyze said it’ll even let you control its smart bulbs, for instance. It can also display notifications and let you read emails and texts.

Other features, on the 44mm version, include a 1.4-inch LCD display (with a resolution of 320 x 320) and a 260mAh battery. The 47mm version of the Wyze Watch packs a larger 1.75-inch LCD display (with a resolution of 320 x 385) and a 300mAh battery. Both versions come with 16MB of storage.

There's no GPS tracking on either model, nor is there any support at launch for voice assistants such as Siri, Google, Assistant, or Alexa. Nevertheless, if any of this interests you, the Wyze Watch is available to preorder now, with shipments expected to arrive sometime next February.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.