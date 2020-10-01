(Pocket-lint) - Hublot has announced a special Champions League edition of its Big Bang e connected smartwatch.

The Swiss watch company is renowned for its tie-ins with world football and this version of the Big Bang e will be available in a very limited run of just 500.

It comes with a ceramic case and rubber bracelet in the official colours of the Champs League, while owners will be able to choose from various exclusive dials, including a special one that can be customised on any participating team's colours.

The watch is powered by Google's Wear OS and comes pre-loaded with an official Hublot Loves UEFA Champions League app. This will give you notofications of kick-off times, goals, penalties, substitutions, yellow and red cards, and more.

If two games are being played at the same time, the wearer can tap the screen to switch between them.

This app will also be available to existing Hublot Big Bang e smartwatch owners.

The watch's specs include a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor, 1GB RAM and 8GB of storage. The battery is claimed to last a day (300mAh), while the circular display has a 390 x 390 resolution.

The referees of the tournament will also receive a lighter model, exclusive to them, that will include goal-line technology.

The consumer Hublot Big Bang e Champions League edition smartwatch is priced at £6,000 / $7,000 and available now.

Writing by Rik Henderson.