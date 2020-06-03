Hublot has introduced a new smartwatch. Called the Hublot Big Bang e, it's a high-end smartwatch running Google's Wear OS platform.

The Big Bang e comes with its own watchfaces - including one that keeps track of the lunar calendar, as well as one that changes colour throughout the day. Other than that, it's a standard Wear OS smartwatch. While most of these watches cost $300 or less, the Big Bang e is much pricier.

There are two Big Bang e models at launch: A titanium version that costs $5,200, and a black ceramic version that costs $5,800. Both feature a 42mm OLED high-definition sapphire crystal display, a Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, and a 300mAh battery.

The Big Bang e doesn’t come with more premium features such as GPS or a heart-rate detector, so it's hard to justify the price. Keep in mind Hublot also launched a smartwatch in 2018, the Big Bang Referee, to coincide with the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and it cost $5,200 at launch.

Hublot has yet to announce a release date for the Big Bang e, and preorders are not open. You can sign up to be notified about updates here.