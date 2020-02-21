Mobvoi updates its TicWatch Pro smartwatch for 2020, sort of

Mobvoi has refreshed its TicWatch Pro range of WearOS smartwatches.

The new model follows the original TicWatch Pro from 2018, rather than last year's LTE model. Called "TicWatch Pro 2020", it comes with 1GB of RAM onboard. That's twice the RAM of the original model. Mobvoi said this allows the watch to collect more accurate health, sleep, and fitness data.

Like, its predecessor, the new watch features a dual-screen design, complete with both AMOLED and FSTN LCD displays. The LCD is transparent when not in use and sits on top of the 1.39-inch OLED. If you use just the LCD panel, you'll get up to a 30-day battery life on a single charge.

TicWatch Pro 2020 also offers Military Standard 810G certification, so it can survive extreme temperatures and situations. For example, Mobvoi said it can work fine in temperatures as low as -4 degrees and as high as 131 degrees Fahrenheit. It's also waterproof up to 4.9 feet for 30 minutes.

We have to note that this new watch still uses the Snapdragon Wear 2100, a very old processor. It's unclear why it doesn't use the newer Wear 3100, because, now, it can't offer 2020 connectivity features. It's Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support is capped at 4.2 and 802.11n, respectively.

If this still interests you, the new TicWatch Pro 2020 will be available in early March in the US. You'll be able to buy it on Amazon and Mobvoi's website for $260. In the UK, it's now available for £223 from Amazon and Mobvoi. You can get it in one of two colours: Black and silver.