Google might buy Fitbit: What you need to know

Google's parent company, Alphabet, is reportedly is in talks to acquire Fitbit.

Reuters has claimed Google made an undisclosed bid on the wearables company, but there is no confirmation that the deal is happening. We've contacted Google and Fitbit for a comment and will update this piece once we learn more.

Google develops Wear OS and licenses it to companies, like Fossil, which make smartwatches and fitness trackers that run the operating system. But Google itself does not make its own Wear OS smartwatch, though it's been rumoured to be working on one. The deal would also allow Alphabet to better compete with Apple, which currently dominates the smartwatch market and the health and fitness space with its Apple Watch.

Buying Fitbit could allow Google to bring to market a Wear OS smartwatch, and if it's Fitbit-branded - a name that millions of consumers already know and trust - it has the potential to truly take on the Apple Watch. Some of Fitbit's advanced technology, too, such as its sleep tracking, would benefit Google's smartwatch efforts, as Apple is typically seen as miles ahead of Google when it comes to fitness-tracking capabilities.

Simply put: Fitbit would have the resources it needs to thrive if Google bought it. Strategy Analytics found that Apple took over about half of the global smartwatch market in 2018, in terms of units shipped. Meanwhile, Fitbit has suffered from weaker-than-expected sales as of late. Add it all up, and Google could give Fitbit a much-needed boost and help it reach a whole new level in terms of its ability to launch premium devices.

It's hard to say for certain at this point because nothing is official. If we had to guess, Google won't ditch the Fitbit brand name, Fitbit app, or Fitbit technology. Presumably, it'll continue to support older Fitbit devices, but future Fitbits may arrive running Wear OS instead. There might also be more full-fledged smartwatches: Perhaps the Fitbit Pixel?

We're just hoping Google doesn't let everything fall to the wayside like it nearly did after acquiring Nest in 2014 for $3.2 billion. It took the company five years to properly merge the company and announce Google Home products would be re-branded as Google Nest products.