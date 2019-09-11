The Apple Watch Series 3 is now available at its best-ever price

The Apple Watch Series 3 is now available at a super-low price - check out out latest Apple Watch deals below. It now represents excellent value for money, costing significantly less than the Series 5.

What's more, it can do pretty much all of the same stuff, with only design and size the chief difference - the Series 5 is thinner and the screen is bigger than the equivalent size of the Series 3 - 40mm/44mm rather than 38mm/42mm.

The Apple Watch Series 3 is available in silver and space grey aluminium finishes with a sport band. You can get it in both Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular versions. There is also a Nike+ space grey version available with a Nike sport band.

If you are looking for the latest and greatest instead, then the Apple Watch Series 5 costs $399/£399 and as well as the size does brings several new features such as an always-on display and built-in compass. It's also available in a lot more colour options including three aluminium colours with nine sport band options plus the more expensive stainless steel, titanium and ceramic.

The Apple Watch Series 4, the Series 2, Series 1 and the original Apple Watch are all now discontinued. If you look in the right place, you may get some great deals on the outgoing Series 4, which is very similar to the Series 5. These are our latest prices for the Series 4:

