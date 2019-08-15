Fossil Group's Misfit has launched a WearOS smartwatch that available in five colours with interchangeable straps and a customisable watch face.

Called the Vapor X, it has a 1.19-inch AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100 processor, and the usual 512MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage. Its 42mm case features an aluminium alloy that weighs in at 43g, which Misfit is pitching as super lightweight. You can get a full day of battery power with this thing, supposedly, and more if you turn on the new battery-saving mode.

Plus, there's a magnetic charger, which Misfit claims can give you an 80 per cent charge in less than an hour. Other features include on-device GPS, a heart rate sensor, waterproofing up to 30 meters deep, and NFC for Google Pay. And, since the watch runs Wear OS, Google's version of Android for wearables, it'll be compatible with phones running Android 4.4 and above or iOS 10 and above.

It will come with Spotify pre-installed, and in terms of health tracking, it has the Cardiogram app, which will monitor your vital signs.

Misfit’s Vapor X is available now for a launch price of $199.99. That's $80 less than its final retail price of $279.99. We haven’t yet played with the Vapor X yet, but the price sounds about right. It'll likely compete with another Fossil watch, the Fossil Gen 5, which recently launched for $295.