TicWatch Pro now comes in 4G LTE flavour, but there's a catch

Mobvoi has announced a new super-powered version of its TicWatch Pro smartwatch. This time, its highest-specced watch comes with 4G LTE built in. It's called the TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE.

As has been the case for most LTE smartwatches so far, there is a carrier tie-in. Mobvoi has partnered with Verizon in the US to launch its first cellular wearable. But there is a bit of a catch.

Due to some "compliance matters", the 4G LTE functionality isn't switched on for the TicWatch Pro immediately. According to the company, 4G will be enabled for Verizon around a month later.

Once enabled, however, the LTE connectivity enables a host of new features to make the TicWatch Pro much more useful, and useable away from a smartphone.

Number sharing and cloud sync mean you'll get all your messages and notifications even when you're not connected to your phone.

Cloud sync also means not necessarily having to install a companion app on the watch to get these notifications.

For select apps like WhatsApp, Gmail and Hangouts, you can get these alerts without the app installed on your wrist. You also use 4G to send an SOS distress alert.

Other features include the updated TicMotion 2.0 app for tracking activities and your heart rate. Unlike the previous version, TicMotion can automatically track a workout without you needing to manually start it.

Like the regular TicWatch Pro, you get the dual screen technology that enables you to kick it into Essential Mode to push the battery further, extending it to 30 days.

The TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE is available from now, and to make up for not having 4G active immediately, Mobvoi is launching it at a discounted price of $279 on Amazon.