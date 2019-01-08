Kate Spade has announced its second touchscreen smartwatch, the Kate Spade Scallop Smartwatch 2.

Made by the Fossil Group, it utilises Google's Wear OS platform, adds GPS and heart-rate tracking to the mix, and brings back the popular Create Your Look app that matches your watch face to your outfit.

Announced during CES 2019, it also has Google Pay contactless payment functionality and Google Assistant voice control from your wrist.

The watch is swimproof, being 3ATM rated and able to be worn whilst swimming in shallow water or in the shower.

Battery life is said to last up to two days, depending on the usage, with a 300mAh battery inside capable of charging through an included magnetic charger.

It is Bluetooth 4.2 enabled and compatible with both Android phones (from 4.4 up) and iPhones (iOS 9.3 and up).

Three distinct models are available, one with a stainless steel bracelet and two with a "slink" bracelet. Other straps are also available as optional extras.

The models cost $335 for the stainless steel version, $295 for the others.

All Kate Spade Scallop Smartwatch 2 variants will be available in the US initially from late January. A US-only pre-sale site has already opened for early bird orders.