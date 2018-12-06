Mobvoi launches its new Ticwatch C2 Wear OS watch for £180

Mobvoi has released the latest addition to its line of smartwatches.

Originally announced in October 2018, the Ticwatch C2 is a new smartwatch from Mobvoi that runs on Google’s Wear OS platform. It's compatible with both Android and iPhone devices, and it works with Google apps such as Google Pay and Google Fitness, the latter of which is specifically useful with the heart rate monitor it has built in. The watch also has an up to two-day battery life and is IP68 water and dust resistant.

Other features include Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 2100, a 1.3-inch AMOLED display, GPS with GLONASS, and NFC. It has stainless steel watch fronts, swappable leather straps, and comes in rose gold, onyx, and platinum finishes, with the rose gold version being slightly slimmer. It has a classic watch look, too, so if you’re interested in a smartwatch that looks more like an old school watch, this might be the device for you.

The Ticwatch C2 is available with a $199.99 starting price (£179.99 in the UK). But there’s a 10 per cent off sale at launch, meaning you can get it for $179.99 for a limited time. You can find it on Mobvoi.com and launching soon on Amazon.