Hublot has a new luxury watch that you can only buy online using Bitcoin. And you need a background check first.

Called the Meca-10 P2P, it was designed for Bitcoin's 10th year anniversary. Hublot said it will even engrave your unique Bitcoin transaction number on the edge of its bezel. The Meca-10 P2P costs around $25,000, based on current Bitcoin value, according to Bloomberg, which said Hublot has teamed up with Hong Kong company OS Limited to perform background checks on buyers.

Hublot is only making 210 of these luxury watches - a reference to the fact that there can only be 21 million Bitcoin in existence. The company has already received over 210 applications from customers who want to buy the device (which means us peasants can't even buy it), and since every application is subject to approval, OSL will conduct background and anti-money-laundering checks.

In terms of features, the Meca-10 P2P, which is part of the Big Bang line, will last for 10 days before you have rewind it. (Get it? It is Bitcoin’s 10th birthday). And that’s it. There are no smart features or any way to use Bitcoin with the watch. If somehow you're sorry you can't get this thing, Ricardo Guadalupe, Hublot's CEO, told Bloomberg that Hublot is planning a second cryptocurrency-exclusive series.

Hublot is also considering allowing customers to buy any of its watches with cryptocurrencies by the end of 2018. Neat?