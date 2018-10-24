Mobvoi has announced a pair of wireless earbuds and updated its smartwatch lineup with a new wearable called the TicWatch C2 (Classic 2).

It's a $199 (£179.99/€199.99) watch running Google's Wear OS platform. Designed as a successor to Mobvoi’s TicWatch 2, which got its start on Kickstarter as an Android-based watch with its own voice assistant, the C2 is a lot slimmer, with stainless steel watch casings and leather straps.

It features NFC to support Google Pay, as well as a battery life of around two days, and an IP68 waterproof rating. And it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 chip, which is unfortunate, since Qualcomm is releasing its Snapdragon Wear 3100 chip later this year.

Alongside the new watch, Mobvoi announced its version of the Apple AirPods: the TicPods Free, which raised over $2.8 million on Indiegogo last year. They are now available for $129.99 (£119.99 /€135.7) in white, blue, and red. They’re compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri. They also work with Android and the iPhone. As for battery life, Mobvoi said they charge to 85 per cent in 15 minutes and last about 18 hours.

If you're more interested in the company's watch, it comes in rose gold, black, and platinum colours and is available for preorder now. The TicWatch C2 will launch from 6 December. Like most wrist-worn devices, you can get it in two sizes.