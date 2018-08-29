Skagen Falster 2 smartwatch adds brains to beauty

Skagen’s Falster 2 takes the pretty design that made the original Falster smartwatch so superficially appealing and adds to it all the features missing the first time around.

The first Falster was a bit of a brainless beauty: looked great, couldn’t do all that much. This second watch adds a heart rate sensor, GPS and NFC to bulk up its abilities.

These take the series from being among the most feature-poor in WearOS land to one of the best.

The Falster 2 is also “swimproof”, suggesting 5ATM water resistance, and has two customisable buttons on its side. These let you run your favourite apps with a quick press.

Like the LG G Watch Style and TicWatch Pro, the Falster 2 uses the Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor. It’s one of the most popular smartwatch chipsets.

The watch sounds like a strong mix of tech features and stylish design. Battery life is the one question mark. Skagen has not released battery capacity figures, and the original was not a long-lasting model.

Skagen’s Falster 2 comes in either a silver, black, grey or rose gold finish. And different models use different straps, and their cost varies.

You’ll pay £269 for the all-black version with silicone strap, or the matt silver with leather strap. The price rises to £299 for the grey, bright silver and rose gold versions, which have magnetic metal mesh straps.