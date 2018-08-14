When we think about Wear OS watches, we honestly think about fashion watches first.

From the Kate Spade New York Scallop smartwatch to the Louis Vuitton Tabour Horizon smartwatch, fashion brands have fully adopted Google's smartwatch OS, and Michael Kors' latest offering is another prime example. It's updated the Access smartwatch line with a new Runway watch. The wearable has a recognisable case with steel bracelet choices and new silicone straps.

It runs the Snapdragon Wear 2100, and it features heart rate monitoring, NFC for Google Pay, GPS tracking, and a 3 ATM rating that makes the device "swimproof". Other features include a 1.2-inch (390 x 390) circular display, a day's worth of battery life, new watch faces that show your heart rate, and new styles that include silver, gold, and rose gold.

Michael Kors also highlighted its My Social app, which allows you to customise watch faces with photos from your social media accounts. If any of this interest you, pricing starts at $295 for models with silicone bands, and go up to $350 for steel bracelet versions and $450 for the top-end "pave" rose gold model. You can pre-order now and expect them to start shipping from 3 September.

The top-end one won't ship until early October, though.