BMW and Fossil have announced that they've partnered on an agreement to bring BMW watches and smartwatches to market from 2019.

The watches will be designed in collaboration with BMW and sold through 4000 BMW retail channels and key Fossil retailers, but there's little else we know about what we'll get at the moment.

Fossil has many such agreements with brands. The company makes its own range of watches and smartwatches - based on Google's Wear OS - but also makes watches for a lot of brands - Skagen, Diesel, Kors, Marc Jacobs, Kate Spade and many more.

These watches are traditional analogue, hybrid (with integrated notifications or step tracking) as well as fully smart, offering a Wear OS interface within the brand's design and connecting to Android or iPhone to give you a full range of features.

There's no telling what the design of the watches will be (pictured is the Q Explorist with a little BMW background), but our experience of Fossil-based devices so far has been good. With so much of the smartwatch experience governed by how nice it is to wear, we can see quality BMW smartwatches being popular with fans.

The agreement is said to run through to 2023 and we're expecting that any announcements about the first devices would be made in line with Baselworld 2019, in March.