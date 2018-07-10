Mobvoi has just launched a new model to add to its existing lineup of affordable Wear OS based smartwatches. Called the TicWatch Pro, this new watch is a bit more serious, but really impressive sounding considering its price.

Undoubtedly, the TicWatch Pro's most impressive feature is the display technology. Similar to what we've seen from Casio, Mobvoi has incorporated a dual layer display in the TicWatch Pro. That means, essentially, there are two screens; one on top of the other.

The main display, like most Wear OS watches, is a regular colour 1.3-inch round OLED panel that displays your customisable watch faces, apps, notifications and so on. The secondary panel is a monochrome FSTN panel, similar to the LCD panels you get on traditional digital watches.

Now, the beauty of this display technology is that it's incredibly power efficient compared to the colour OLED screen. When the 400 x 400 resolution OLED panel goes to standby after a period of inactivity, the FSTN panel kicks in and shows the time constantly, ensuring the more battery-draining OLED panel isn't using any power at all.

Partnered with the 415mAh battery, that means between 5-30 days between charges, depending on how much you use the OLED screen and how often you kick it in to Essential mode (which only uses the secondary panel).

Style-wise, it's designed to look a little less sporty than some of the company's other watches. But with IP68 water resistance, a leather-coated silicone strap, as well as a heart-rate sensor and GPS, it's well equipped to cope with your workout routines despite its more businessy looks.

The case is made from glass fiber infused nylon, similar to what we've seen from other sports-focussed smartwatches, but has a stainless steel bezel and rear cover for added durability.

In addition to all of that, it's a fully-featured Wear OS watch. That means NFC for Google Pay transactions, a Snapdragon 2100 processor, and your usual Google Play Store and Google Assistant pre-loaded. From the looks of things, it might just be the best value-for-money Wear OS watch available right now.

The TicWatch Pro is available now from Amazon UK for just £219.99, and comes in either black or silver colours. It's worth noting that until 15 August it will be an Amazon Prime exclusive, so if you want to be among the first to buy, you'll need to be a Prime member. If you're not a member yet, you can sign up here for a 30-day free trial.