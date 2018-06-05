Marc Jacobs brings touchscreen control for the first time to Riley smartwatch

Marc Jacobs, under the ownership of Fossil, has announced a refreshed version of the Riley smartwatch it first launched at Baselworld 2017. The new model comes with a new name: Riley Touchscreen, and we won't be giving out any prizes for those who correctly guess what the major change is.

That's right, this new model gains a touchscreen so not only can you now carry out the majority of functions by prodding your finger around the screen, it also means the Riley can lose a couple of its buttons to provide a cleaner, more minimalist look.

The new model, which represents the first time Marc Jacobs has launched a touchscreen-enabled smartwatch, runs on Wear OS and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 2100 processor. It gives you all the features you'd expect from a smartwatch: notifications from various apps directly to your wrist, thousands of customisable and interchangeable watch faces depending on your look or mood and activity tracking via Google Fit.

Of course, you can download a number of other apps, including other fitness tracking ones from the Google Play Store. With Wear OS, the Riley Touchscreen gets Google Assistant voice control, so you can ask it to set a reminder, start tracking a run or get navigation directions. Finally, the Riley Touchscreen can last up to 24 hours on a single charge and can be recharged using wireless charging pad.

The Marc Jacobs Riley Touchscreen will be available from July for £269, with three different colours to choose from: gold case with white silicone strap; rose gold case with grey silicone strap, or black case with black silicone strap.