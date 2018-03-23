Mondaine launches Helvetica Regular hybrid smartwatch at Baselworld 2018

Swiss watchmaker Mondaine has announced the Helvetica Regular smartwatch at Baselworld 2018. It's the latest version of the Helvetica smartwatch, first released in 2015, and is designed to look like a regular horological watch. However, the Helvetica has some smart internals that allow it to sync with an iOS or Android smartphone and display various notifications.

Incoming calls and emails can be displayed on the 40mm watchface, daily steps taken can be tracked, as well as sleep, you'll have to wear it to bed of course. If the Helvetica watch thinks you're sitting around not doing much for too long, it can give you a polite nudge in the form of Get-Active Alerts to encourage you to get up and moving.

You don't need to worry about setting the time when you travel to different time zones, as it will automatically update to whatever time is on your phone. All data gathered by the Helvetica smartwatch is synced to the Cloud, so can easily be restored if you ever lose your phone or watch.

If you look closely at the watchface, you'll see T, A, S and M letters where 2, 4, 8 and 10 numbers should be, to represent the different functions of the watch, although most of the information will be stored in the companion app. You don't need to worry about charging the Helvetica either, as Mondaine promises a two year battery life.

Design wise, the Helvetica Regular has a leather strap and a stainless steel body that's waterproof up to 30 metres. The Mondaine Helvetica will go on sale later this month with black, brown or navy blue straps for £450.