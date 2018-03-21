Hublot's first smartwatch has a 2018 World Cup theme and crazy price

Hublot has unveiled its first smartwatch with a rather interesting name: the Big Bang Referee 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia. Yeah.

The Swiss watch brand's connected timepiece runs Google's Wear OS (previously known as Android Wear), and it's apparently launching with a FIFA collaboration, even though the World Cup isn't until this summer. As for the Big Bang aspect, that simply means it'll be part of Hublot's Big Bang range, which watch aficionados will likely know very well. Hublot said the 49mm watch has many Big Bang characteristics.

It has an analogue mode dial so it looks like a traditional Big Bang. It features a titanium satin bezel and bezel lugs with a titanium crown and container and measures 13.9mm thick. It's also water resistant up to 50m. Other features include a watch face that displays the flags of 32 nations in the tournament. This reminds us of the Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon watch, which falls under LVMH, their parent company.

It comes with two interchangeable bands: a sporty cuff with the Hublot logo and the official 2018 FIFA World Cup emblem, and a standard black rubber band. Additional bands will be available in the colours of the teams at the World Cup. In terms of specs, there's a 400 x 400 resolution AMOLED touchscreen display, 1.6GHz Intel Atom Z34XX dual-core processor, 512MB of RAM, and a range of sensors tucked inside.

It packs an accelerometer, gyroscope, detector sensors, a microphone, NFC, and GPS. It also has a 410mAh battery, which will give you about a day of battery life and will probably take close to two hours to charge from zero. Now, because it comes with Wear OS, you can expect Google Assistant and Google Pay. There's some World Cup-themed features included, as well. Like, it'll vibrate when a goal is scored.

A dedicated dial will also show live match information, such as the score and the number of cards awarded by the referee. Hublot said the Big Bang Referee 2018 FIFA World Cup watch has been tested by referees during the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and Under-17 FIFA Club World Cup, and that referees will be wearing the watch during the tournament. It will be connected to goal-line technology and VAR at the World Cup.

It will be publically available from the 1 May 2018 at Hublot stores. The official price has yet to be revealed, but LVMH's Jean-Claude Biver has said it will cost about 5,000 francs, which is around $5,200/£3,700. Keep in mind the priciest Apple Watch costs $1,400.