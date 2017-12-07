Michael Kors Access Sofie tips and tricks: Master your new sparkly smartwatch

The Michael Kors Access Sofie is the second smartwatch to appear from the fashion giant, following in the footsteps of the chunkier Access Bradshaw.

The new device brings all the bling, along with a fully-round display, smooth performance, an excellent build quality and fabulous customisable signature Kors watch faces. For MK fans, it certainly won't disappoint. There is plenty to learn though, especially if it's your first Android Wear smartwatch. Luckily for you, we've done the hard work for you.

Here is every tip and trick you need to know to master your new MK smartwatch, including how to customise watch faces, set your favourite Instagram post as a watch face and setting up the day and night modes so your watch changes with your social life.

How to access the Michael Kors Access app: Push the button on the right of the watch face > scroll down the menu until you find the MK Access logo > tap on it.

How to find saved "My Looks" faces: Open the MK Access app on the watch > tap on My Looks in the middle of the screen > scroll through the colours. Note: Saved looks are organised by dial colour.

How to select day and night mode watch faces: Open the MK Access app on the watch > tap on My Modes at the bottom > tap on the top half of the watch face to select and save a day time mode from 6am to 6pm > tap on the bottom half of the watch face to select and save a night time mode from 6pm to 6am.

How to set an Instagram picture as your watch face: Open the MK Access app > tap on My Social at the top > tap on Instagram > allow MK Access permission by following the instructions on your smartphone > select the Instagram post you want as your watch face. Once you've granted access you can easily switch between your Instagram posts.

How to set an Facebook picture as your watch face: Open the MK Access app > tap on My Social at the top > tap on Facebook > allow MK Access permission by following the instructions on your smartphone > select the Facebook post you want as your watch face. As with Instagram, once you have granted access, you can switch between your Facebook posts easily.

How to change your Michael Kors Access watch face: Swipe down from the top of the watch face > tap on the settings cog (icon on the right of the three options in the middle) > tap on display > tap on change watch face > swipe through the options > tap on the face you want. You can also just swipe right or left from the main watch face screen to change the face.

How to add a favourite watch face: Swipe right or left from the main watch face screen > scroll to the end of the watch face options > tap on add more watch faces > tap to add a watch face to your favourites.

How to customise a watch face: When customising the watch face currently being used > press and hold the face > tap on the dial colour, hand colour, crystal colour etc individually to change each. Alternatively, follow the instructions above, then tap on the settings cog beneath the watch face you want to customise to change other faces.

How to change watch face complications: Not all watch faces offer complications but for the ones that do, a long press and hold on the complication, such as the time zone, will allow you to change it to suit your preferences, such as switch it to agenda or Google Fit for step tracking.

How to change time zones on a watch face: Just as with normal complications, not all watch faces offer different time zone complications, but for the ones that do a short press and hold on the time zone complication will allow you to change it to the time zone you want.

How to save a watch face to MK Access My Looks: Once you have finished customising the watch face using either of the two methods above > tap on Save Look at the bottom. It will then appear in the MK Access app under My Looks.

How to remove a watch face from the main menu: Swipe left or right from the main watch face to access other watch faces > swipe up or down on the watch face you want to remove.

How to adjust the display brightness: Swipe down from the top > tap on the settings cog on the right > tap on display settings > adjust brightness > select your desired brightness or choose automatic and the watch will adjust itself accordingly. You can also tap on the cog on the left after swiping down and adjust the brightness using the plus and minus icons.

How to turn the display off but not the power: Swipe down from the top > tap on the cog on the left > tap on the icon at the bottom with the watch on it. To turn the display back on, you'll need to push the main button on the right of the watch face.

How to turn the Always-on screen on or off: Swipe down from the top > tap on the settings cog right > tap on display settings > toggle the Always-on display on or off.

How to adjust the font size: Swipe down from the top > tap on the settings cog on the right > tap on display settings > tap on font size > select between small, medium and large.

How to adjust notification vibrations: Swipe down from the top > tap on the settings cog on the right > notifications > swipe down to vibration pattern > choose between normal, long and double.

How to adjust notification previews: Swipe down from the top > tap on the settings cog on the right > notifications > notification previews > choose between High (where previews will always show), Normal (where previews will show for five seconds) and Off (where previews won't show).

How to get rid of a single notification alert: Swipe up from the bottom of the watch face to access notifications > swipe left or right on the notification card to dismiss it.

How to get rid of all notification alerts: Swipe up from the bottom of the watch face > swipe up until you get to the end of your notification cards > tap on clear all.

How to turn Tilt-to-Wake on or off: Swipe down from the top of the watch face > tap on the settings cog on the right > scroll down to gestures > toggle Tilt-to-Wake on or off.

How to turn wrist gestures on or off: Swipe down from the top of the watch face > tap on the settings cog on the right > scroll down to gestures > toggle wrist gestures on or off.

How to turn Bluetooth on or off: Swipe down from the top of the watch face > tap on the settings cog on the right > scroll down to connectivity > tap on Bluetooth > toggle Bluetooth on or off.

How to search for available Bluetooth devices: Swipe down from the top of the watch face > tap on the settings cog on the right > scroll down to connectivity > tap on Bluetooth > scroll down to search for available devices.

How to turn Wi-Fi on or off: Swipe down from the top of the watch face > tap on the settings cog on the right > scroll down to connectivity > tap on Wi-Fi > toggle Wi-Fi on or off.

How to add a Wi-Fi network to your Access Sofie: Swipe down from the top of the watch face > tap on the settings cog on the right > scroll down to connectivity > tap on Wi-Fi > tap on add network > tap on network you want to add > enter password on your smartphone.

How to turn Location on or off: Swipe down from the top of the watch face > tap on the settings cog on the right > scroll down to connectivity > scroll down to location > toggle on or off.

How to launch Google Assistant on Michael Kors Access Sofie: Press and hold the button on the right of the watch face. You can then ask for directions, ask what your agenda is for the day, set a timer or call someone. Note: Not all features will work when the Sofie is paired with an iPhone.

How to turn on or off "OK Google" detection: "OK Google" will allow you to launch Google Assistant with just your voice without pressing the main button on the right. Swipe down from the top of the watch face > tap on the settings cog on the right > scroll down to personalisation > toggle OK Google on or off.

How to see the remaining battery percentage on the Access Sofie: Swipe down from the top of the watch face > battery percentage is at the bottom of the screen under the Do Not Disturb icon.

How to extend the battery life on the Access Sofie: There are several ways to prolong the Access Sofie's battery life, such as turning the screen brightness down, reducing the notifications coming through to the watch and turning off the display.

How to put your Michael Kors Access Sofie into airplane mode: Swipe down from the top of the watch face > tap on the airplane.

How to turn Do Not Disturb on or off: Swipe down from the top of the watch face > tap on the middle icon that looks like a no entry sign. Do Not Disturb is enabled when this icon is lit up.

How to override Do Not Disturb for some features: Swipe down from the top of the face > tap on the settings cog on the right > tap on notifications > tap on Override Do Not Disturb for…> toggle Reminders, Events and Alarms on or off individually.

How to add a Google account to your Michael Kors Access Sofie watch: Swipe down from the top of the watch face > tap on the settings cog on the right > scroll down to personalisation > tap on accounts > add account.

How to turn on or off screen lock: Swipe down from the top of the watch face > tap on the settings cog on the right > scroll down to personalisation > scroll down to screen lock > choose between pattern, pin, password and none.

How to get back to the previous screen or main screen quickly: Swipe left to right to take you back to the previous screen. Repeat until back to the main screen.

How to adjust your Google Fit step goal: Press the button on the right of the face > scroll down to Google Fit > scroll down to Add Goal > tap on take 10,000 steps a day > tap on the figure at the top of the screen > choose between 8,000, 10,000, 12,000 or customise.

How to turn on or off notifications for achieving your Google Fit goals: Whether its your step goal, active minutes goal, distance goal or calorie goal, you can set the Access Sofie to notify you when you reach it or get close to reaching it. Press the button on the right of the face > scroll down to Google Fit > scroll down to settings > tap on goal notifications > tick or untick the boxes.

How to change your profile on Google Fit: Press the button on the right of the face > scroll down to Google Fit > scroll down to settings > tap on edit profile > change the metrics to your details.

How to change the units on Google Fit: Press the button on the right of the face > scroll down to Google Fit > scroll down to settings > tap on units > change the categories to your preferences, such as centimetres or feet and inches for height.

How to download a new app to your watch: Press the button on the right of the face > scroll down to Play Store > download an app. You can search using the magnifying symbol at the top or select from the recommended or featured app lists.

How to set an alarm on the Access Sofie: Press the button on the right of the face > scroll down to Alarms > turn the outer wheel with your finger to change the hour > tap on the minutes > turn the outer wheel with your finger to change the minutes > press the tick.