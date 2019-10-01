Michael Kors Access tips and tricks: Master your new smartwatch

Michael Kors offers a number of smartwatches, including the latest models - Access Bradshaw 2, Access Lexington 2, Access MKGO - along with older models like the Access Runway, Access Sofie and Access Bradshaw.
All the Michael Kors Access smartwatches offer great performance, excellent built qualities and fabulous customisable signature Kors watch faces. For MK fans, they won't disappoint. There is plenty to learn though, especially if it's your first Wear OS smartwatch. Luckily for you, we've done the hard work for you.
Here is every tip and trick you need to know to master your new MK smartwatch, including how to customise watch faces, set your favourite Instagram post as a watch face and setting up the day and night modes so your watch changes with your social life.
Michael Kors Access app tips
How to access the Michael Kors Access app
Push the main button on the right of your watch face > Scroll down the menu until you find the MK Access logo > Tap on it to open the MK Access app. If your MK watch has three hardware buttons on the right of the face, the top button will take you directly to the MK Access app by default.
How to find saved 'My Looks' faces
Open the MK Access app on the watch > Tap on Saved Looks > Scroll through the colours. Note: Saved looks are organised by their background colour.
How to select day and night mode watch faces
Open the MK Access app on the watch > Tap on My Modes > Tap on the top half of the watch face to select and save a day time mode from 6am to 6pm > Tap on the bottom half of the watch face to select and save a night time mode from 6pm to 6am.
How to set an Instagram picture as your watch face
Open the MK Access app > Tap on My Social > Tap on Instagram > Allow MK Access permission by following the instructions on your smartphone > Select the Instagram post you want as your watch face > Choose between digital or analogue. Once you've granted access you can easily switch between your Instagram posts.
How to set an Facebook picture as your watch face
Open the MK Access app > Tap on My Social > Tap on Facebook > Allow MK Access permission by following the instructions on your smartphone > Select the Facebook post you want as your watch face. As with Instagram, once you have granted access, you can switch between your Facebook posts easily.
How to find other MK watch faces
Open the MK Access app > Tap on My Dials > Choose between Glam, Fashion and Sporty > Choose Surprise Me or I'll Pick. If you choose Surprise Me, the watch will pick a watch from the Glam, Sporty or Fashion category, depending on which you chose. If you select I'll Pick, you can choose between the watch faces in that category.
How to create a MK watch face that counts down to a big event
Open the MK Access app > Tap on My Next > Select the event type (Trip, Birthday, Party, Concert, Anniversary, Custom Event) > Set a date > Type a name for your event > My Next will then show you a range of watch faces with the data elements > Tap the tick to continue.
Michael Kors Access smartwatch watch faces tips
How to change your Michael Kors Access watch face
Press and hold the main watch face and then swipe across the options to select a different watch face.
Alternatively, swipe down from the top of the watch face > Tap on the settings cog > Tap on display > Tap on change watch face > Swipe through the options > Tap on the face you want.
How to customise a watch face
When customising the watch face currently being used > Press and hold the face > Tap on the dial colour, hand colour, crystal colour etc individually to change each. Alternatively, follow the instructions above, then tap on the settings cog beneath the watch face you want to customise to change other faces.
How to change watch face complications
Not all watch faces offer complications but for the ones that do, a long press and hold on the complication, such as the time zone, will allow you to change it to suit your preferences, such as switch it to agenda or Google Fit for fitness tracking.
How to change time zones on a watch face
Just as with normal complications, not all watch faces offer different time zone complications, but for the ones that do a short press and hold on the time zone complication will allow you to change it to the time zone you want.
How to save a watch face to MK Access My Looks
Once you have finished customising the watch face using either of the two methods above > tap on Save Look at the bottom. It will then appear in the MK Access app under My Looks.
How to remove a watch face from the main menu
Hold on the main watch face > Swipe left or right to access other watch faces > Swipe up or down on the watch face you want to remove.
Michael Kors Access smartwatch display tips
How to adjust the display brightness
Swipe down from the top of the main watch display > Tap on the settings cog > Tap on Display > Adjust brightness > Select your desired brightness or choose automatic and the watch will adjust itself accordingly.
You can also tap on the sun icon when you swipe down from the top of the main watch display and adjust the brightness using the plus and minus icons.
How to turn the display off but not the power
Swipe down from the top of the main watch display > Tap on the watch icon. To turn the display back on, you'll need to push the main button on the right of the watch face.
How to turn the Always On screen on or off
Swipe down from the top of the main display > Tap on the settings cog > Tap on Display > Toggle the Always-on display on or off.
Michael Kors Access smartwatch notifications tips
How to adjust notification vibrations
Swipe down from the top of the main display > Tap on the settings cog > Notifications > Swipe down to vibration pattern > Choose between normal, long and double.
How to adjust notification previews
Swipe down from the top of the main display > Tap on the settings cog on the right > Notifications > Notification Previews > Choose between High (where previews will always show), Normal (where previews will show for five seconds) and Off (where previews won't show).
How to get rid of a single notification alert
Swipe up from the bottom of the main watch face to access your notifications > Swipe left or right on the notification card to dismiss it.
How to get rid of all notification alerts
Swipe up from the bottom of the main watch face > Swipe up until you get to the end of your notification cards > Tap on Clear All.
Michael Kors Access smartwatch gesture tips
How to turn Tilt-to-Wake on or off
Swipe down from the top of the main watch face > Tap on the settings cog > Scroll down to gestures > Toggle Tilt-to-Wake on or off.
How to turn wrist gestures on or off
Swipe down from the top of the watch face > tap on the settings cog on the right > scroll down to gestures > toggle wrist gestures on or off.
Michael Kors Access smartwatch connectivity tips
How to turn Bluetooth on or off
Swipe down from the top of the main watch face > Tap on the settings cog > Scroll down to Connectivity > Tap on Bluetooth > Toggle Bluetooth on or off.
How to search for available Bluetooth devices
Swipe down from the top of the main watch face > Tap on the settings cog > Scroll down to Connectivity > Tap on Bluetooth > Scroll down to search for available devices.
How to turn Wi-Fi on or off
Swipe down from the top of the main watch face > Tap on the settings cog > Scroll down to Connectivity > Tap on Wi-Fi > Toggle Wi-Fi on or off.
How to add a Wi-Fi network to your Access smartwatch
Swipe down from the top of the main watch face > Tap on the settings cog > Scroll down to Connectivity > Tap on Wi-Fi > tap on Add Network > Tap on network you want to add > Enter password on your smartphone.
How to turn Location on or off
Swipe down from the top of the main watch face > Tap on the settings cog > Scroll down to Connectivity > Scroll down to Location > Toggle on or off.
Michael Kors Access smartwatch Google Assistant tips
How to launch Google Assistant on Michael Kors Access smartwatch
Swipe from left to right from the main watch face. This will bring up the Google Assistant screen. You can then ask for directions, ask what your agenda is for the day, set a timer or call someone. Note: Not all features will work when a Michael Kors Access smartwatch is paired with an iPhone.
How to turn on or off "OK Google" detection
Saying the words "OK Google" will allow you to launch Google Assistant with just your voice. Swipe down from the top of the main watch face > Tap on the settings cog > Scroll down to Personalisation > Toggle 'OK Google' on or off.
Michael Kors Access smartwatch battery tips
How to see the remaining battery percentage on an Access smartwatch
Swipe down from the top of the main watch face > Battery percentage is at the bottom of the screen.
How to extend the battery life on an Access smartwatch
There are several ways to prolong an Access smartwatch's battery life, such as turning the screen brightness down, reducing the notifications coming through to the watch and turning off the display. You can also swipe down from the top of the main display and hit the battery icon. If you press the tick, your Access smartwatch will launch into the battery saver mode.
General Wear OS tips
How to put your Michael Kors Access smartwatch into airplane mode
Swipe down from the top of the main watch face > Tap on the airplane icon.
How to turn Do Not Disturb on or off
Swipe down from the top of the main watch face > Tap on the moon icon. Do Not Disturb is enabled when this icon is lit up.
How to override Do Not Disturb for some features
Swipe down from the top of the main watch face > Tap on the settings cog > Tap on Notifications > Tap on Override Do Not Disturb for…> Toggle Reminders, Events and Alarms on or off individually.
How to add a Google account to your Michael Kors Access smartwatch
Swipe down from the top of the main watch face > Tap on the settings cog > Scroll down to Personalisation > Tap on accounts > Add account.
How to turn on or off screen lock
Swipe down from the top of the main watch face > Tap on the settings cog > Scroll down to Personalisation > Scroll down to Screen Lock > Choose between pattern, pin, password and none.
How to get back to the previous screen or main screen quickly
Swipe left to right to take you back to the previous screen. Repeat until back to the main screen.
How to adjust your Google Fit Move Minutes goal
Swipe right to left from the main watch face > Tap on the Google Fit screen > Scroll down to Settings > Activity Goals > Choose how many Move Minutes you want your goal to be set to. Move Minutes are awarded for standard activity like walking, yoga, etc.
How to adjust your Google Fit Heart Points goal
Swipe right to left from the main watch face > Tap on the Google Fit screen > Scroll down to Settings > Activity Goals > Choose how many Heart Points you want to try and achieve each day. Heart Points are awarded for higher intensity exercise.
How to change your profile on Google Fit
Swipe right to left from the main watch face > Tap on the Google Fit screen > Scroll down to Settings > Tap on Edit Profile > Change the metrics to your details.
How to change the units on Google Fit
Swipe right to left from the main watch face > Tap on the Google Fit screen > Scroll down to Settings > Tap on Units > Change the categories to your preferences, such as centimetres or feet and inches for height.
How to download a new app to your watch
Press the main button on the right of the display > Scroll down to Play Store > Download an app. You can search using the magnifying symbol at the top or select from the recommended or featured app lists.
How to set an alarm on an Access smartwatch
Press the main button on the right of the display > Scroll down to Alarms > Change the hour with your finger or the rotating dial on the right of the display (if your smartwatch has this) > Tap on the minutes > Change the minutes > Press the tick.