Michael Kors Access tips and tricks: Master your new smartwatch

Michael Kors offers a number of smartwatches, including the latest models - Access Bradshaw 2, Access Lexington 2, Access MKGO - along with older models like the Access Runway, Access Sofie and Access Bradshaw.

All the Michael Kors Access smartwatches offer great performance, excellent built qualities and fabulous customisable signature Kors watch faces. For MK fans, they won't disappoint. There is plenty to learn though, especially if it's your first Wear OS smartwatch. Luckily for you, we've done the hard work for you.

Here is every tip and trick you need to know to master your new MK smartwatch, including how to customise watch faces, set your favourite Instagram post as a watch face and setting up the day and night modes so your watch changes with your social life.

Push the main button on the right of your watch face > Scroll down the menu until you find the MK Access logo > Tap on it to open the MK Access app. If your MK watch has three hardware buttons on the right of the face, the top button will take you directly to the MK Access app by default.

Open the MK Access app on the watch > Tap on Saved Looks > Scroll through the colours. Note: Saved looks are organised by their background colour.

Open the MK Access app on the watch > Tap on My Modes > Tap on the top half of the watch face to select and save a day time mode from 6am to 6pm > Tap on the bottom half of the watch face to select and save a night time mode from 6pm to 6am.

Open the MK Access app > Tap on My Social > Tap on Instagram > Allow MK Access permission by following the instructions on your smartphone > Select the Instagram post you want as your watch face > Choose between digital or analogue. Once you've granted access you can easily switch between your Instagram posts.

Open the MK Access app > Tap on My Social > Tap on Facebook > Allow MK Access permission by following the instructions on your smartphone > Select the Facebook post you want as your watch face. As with Instagram, once you have granted access, you can switch between your Facebook posts easily.

Open the MK Access app > Tap on My Dials > Choose between Glam, Fashion and Sporty > Choose Surprise Me or I'll Pick. If you choose Surprise Me, the watch will pick a watch from the Glam, Sporty or Fashion category, depending on which you chose. If you select I'll Pick, you can choose between the watch faces in that category.

Open the MK Access app > Tap on My Next > Select the event type (Trip, Birthday, Party, Concert, Anniversary, Custom Event) > Set a date > Type a name for your event > My Next will then show you a range of watch faces with the data elements > Tap the tick to continue.

Press and hold the main watch face and then swipe across the options to select a different watch face.

Alternatively, swipe down from the top of the watch face > Tap on the settings cog > Tap on display > Tap on change watch face > Swipe through the options > Tap on the face you want.

When customising the watch face currently being used > Press and hold the face > Tap on the dial colour, hand colour, crystal colour etc individually to change each. Alternatively, follow the instructions above, then tap on the settings cog beneath the watch face you want to customise to change other faces.

Not all watch faces offer complications but for the ones that do, a long press and hold on the complication, such as the time zone, will allow you to change it to suit your preferences, such as switch it to agenda or Google Fit for fitness tracking.

Just as with normal complications, not all watch faces offer different time zone complications, but for the ones that do a short press and hold on the time zone complication will allow you to change it to the time zone you want.

Once you have finished customising the watch face using either of the two methods above > tap on Save Look at the bottom. It will then appear in the MK Access app under My Looks.

Hold on the main watch face > Swipe left or right to access other watch faces > Swipe up or down on the watch face you want to remove.

Swipe down from the top of the main watch display > Tap on the settings cog > Tap on Display > Adjust brightness > Select your desired brightness or choose automatic and the watch will adjust itself accordingly.

You can also tap on the sun icon when you swipe down from the top of the main watch display and adjust the brightness using the plus and minus icons.

Swipe down from the top of the main watch display > Tap on the watch icon. To turn the display back on, you'll need to push the main button on the right of the watch face.

Swipe down from the top of the main display > Tap on the settings cog > Tap on Display > Toggle the Always-on display on or off.

Swipe down from the top of the main display > Tap on the settings cog > Notifications > Swipe down to vibration pattern > Choose between normal, long and double.

Swipe down from the top of the main display > Tap on the settings cog on the right > Notifications > Notification Previews > Choose between High (where previews will always show), Normal (where previews will show for five seconds) and Off (where previews won't show).

Swipe up from the bottom of the main watch face to access your notifications > Swipe left or right on the notification card to dismiss it.

Swipe up from the bottom of the main watch face > Swipe up until you get to the end of your notification cards > Tap on Clear All.

Swipe down from the top of the main watch face > Tap on the settings cog > Scroll down to gestures > Toggle Tilt-to-Wake on or off.

Swipe down from the top of the watch face > tap on the settings cog on the right > scroll down to gestures > toggle wrist gestures on or off.

Swipe down from the top of the main watch face > Tap on the settings cog > Scroll down to Connectivity > Tap on Bluetooth > Toggle Bluetooth on or off.

Swipe down from the top of the main watch face > Tap on the settings cog > Scroll down to Connectivity > Tap on Bluetooth > Scroll down to search for available devices.

Swipe down from the top of the main watch face > Tap on the settings cog > Scroll down to Connectivity > Tap on Wi-Fi > Toggle Wi-Fi on or off.

Swipe down from the top of the main watch face > Tap on the settings cog > Scroll down to Connectivity > Tap on Wi-Fi > tap on Add Network > Tap on network you want to add > Enter password on your smartphone.

Swipe down from the top of the main watch face > Tap on the settings cog > Scroll down to Connectivity > Scroll down to Location > Toggle on or off.

Swipe from left to right from the main watch face. This will bring up the Google Assistant screen. You can then ask for directions, ask what your agenda is for the day, set a timer or call someone. Note: Not all features will work when a Michael Kors Access smartwatch is paired with an iPhone.

Saying the words "OK Google" will allow you to launch Google Assistant with just your voice. Swipe down from the top of the main watch face > Tap on the settings cog > Scroll down to Personalisation > Toggle 'OK Google' on or off.

Swipe down from the top of the main watch face > Battery percentage is at the bottom of the screen.

There are several ways to prolong an Access smartwatch's battery life, such as turning the screen brightness down, reducing the notifications coming through to the watch and turning off the display. You can also swipe down from the top of the main display and hit the battery icon. If you press the tick, your Access smartwatch will launch into the battery saver mode.

Swipe down from the top of the main watch face > Tap on the airplane icon.

Swipe down from the top of the main watch face > Tap on the moon icon. Do Not Disturb is enabled when this icon is lit up.

Swipe down from the top of the main watch face > Tap on the settings cog > Tap on Notifications > Tap on Override Do Not Disturb for…> Toggle Reminders, Events and Alarms on or off individually.

Swipe down from the top of the main watch face > Tap on the settings cog > Scroll down to Personalisation > Tap on accounts > Add account.

Swipe down from the top of the main watch face > Tap on the settings cog > Scroll down to Personalisation > Scroll down to Screen Lock > Choose between pattern, pin, password and none.

Swipe left to right to take you back to the previous screen. Repeat until back to the main screen.

Swipe right to left from the main watch face > Tap on the Google Fit screen > Scroll down to Settings > Activity Goals > Choose how many Move Minutes you want your goal to be set to. Move Minutes are awarded for standard activity like walking, yoga, etc.

Swipe right to left from the main watch face > Tap on the Google Fit screen > Scroll down to Settings > Activity Goals > Choose how many Heart Points you want to try and achieve each day. Heart Points are awarded for higher intensity exercise.

Swipe right to left from the main watch face > Tap on the Google Fit screen > Scroll down to Settings > Tap on Edit Profile > Change the metrics to your details.

Swipe right to left from the main watch face > Tap on the Google Fit screen > Scroll down to Settings > Tap on Units > Change the categories to your preferences, such as centimetres or feet and inches for height.

Press the main button on the right of the display > Scroll down to Play Store > Download an app. You can search using the magnifying symbol at the top or select from the recommended or featured app lists.

Press the main button on the right of the display > Scroll down to Alarms > Change the hour with your finger or the rotating dial on the right of the display (if your smartwatch has this) > Tap on the minutes > Change the minutes > Press the tick.