Nike announces new 'Midnight Fog' Apple Watch with matching trainers

Nike and Apple partnered up on a new Nike Apple Watch Series 3.

They're releasing the "Midnight Fog edition Nike Apple Watch Cellular + GPS", which is designed to match Nike's new Air VaporMax trainers. Keep in mind, the shoe company, which has a long history of working with Apple (even going so far as to create a specific version of the Apple Watch for runners), unveiled earlier this year a collection of Apple Watch bands that correspond with pairs of Nike trainers.

That collection, called Day to Night, featured four different colours of sport bands. However, unlike that watch band collection, the new Midnight Fog watch band won't be sold separately, it seems, and it doesn't have sweat holes. So, if you want the new band, which has “deep greys with iridescent accents", you must buy the whole Apple Watch that comes with it, and that'll set you back about $399.

This new Apple Watch will be available from 13 November at nike.com and in Nike retail stores. It is an Apple Watch Nike+ edition, so it has all the same features of the regular Series 3 watches, but it comes with some extras like exclusive watchfaces and a Nike+ Run Club app that can be launched via a complication. You can learn more about Nike's version of the Apple Watch from Pocket-lint's guide.

The Air VaporMax trainers that go with Nike's new Apple Watch will sell for $190 starting 24 November, according to Nike. There's no word yet on UK pricing or availability, but we'll keep you posted as we learn more.