Nixon launches the Mission SS, the super-tough smartwatch gets a stainless steel makeover

Nixon has announced the Mission SS smartwatch, which introduces cosmetic updates, rather than evolutionary upgrades, over the original Mission launched in 2016. The new feature here is a stainless steel band, available in black, silver or gold colour finishes.

We didn't mind the plastic polycarbonate body of the original Mission smartwatch, but having the option of stainless steel now makes it look more like a watch first, and a smartwatch second.

Nixon hasn't made any changes to the feature set with the Mission SS, but that's no bad thing, as there was already plenty to get stuck into with the original model.

Nixon is targeting the Mission SS at action-sports fans and adrenaline-junkies, particularly those who go surfing and snowboarding. The Mission SS once again offers up to 10 ATM of water resistance and Nixon's own MicLock shock resistant polycarbonate case ensures it's protected from bumps and knocks, while the Corning Gorilla Glass coating on the screen will help prevent against scratches.

The Mission SS also gets an additional stainless steel "roll cage" bumper to add further protection.

The Mission SS runs on Android Wear 2.0 and has Qualcomm's Snapdragon 2100 processor, designed specifically for wearable devices, inside the casing.

The vast range of sensors have made the jump across from the original model, meaning you get Bluetooth, GPS, thermometer, altimeter, barometer, e-compass, gyro, accelerometer and humidity sensors, but there's still no heart-rate monitor.

Nixon's Mission app can be used to give real-time surf and snow conditions, while the Nixon Trace app can track your sessions on the water or on the slopes.

Since it runs Android Wear, the Mission SS is compatible with both Android and iOS devices and is available now for £389.